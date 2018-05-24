Abortion referendum: Orange Order urges ‘No’ vote

Orange Order members in the Republic have been urged to vote ‘No’ in Friday’s referendum on relaxing the country’s abortion laws.

In a statement released today, the Grand Lodge of Ireland said it was calling on its “members, supporters and friends” to follow the Bible’s teaching and reject the repeal of the constitution’s Eighth Amendment.

It said: “The government has made it clear, if the Eighth Amendment is repealed, it intends to introduce new legislation, including permitting unrestricted abortion during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy.

“The Bible is clear: ‘Children are a heritage from the Lord, the fruit of the womb a reward.’ Psalm 127:3.”

The Grand Lodge statement concluded: “We would suggest all those voting on this sensitive issue reflect on what abortion is and read what God says about the sanctity of human life.”

Meanwhile, members of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council have backed a motion calling for the establishment of “a Perinatal Hospice Care facility or service” in Northern Ireland, to offer support for parents who continue with a pregnancy following a prenatal diagnosis indicating their baby has a life-limiting condition and could die before or shortly after birth.

The ‘Both Lives Matter’ motion was proposed by DUP councillor Ben Mallon.