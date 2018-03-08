Admissions ceased at nursing home following inspection

The Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA) has moved to stop admissions at a care home in Newtownabbey after a recent inspection at the facility.

The unannounced inspection of Glenabbey Manor in Glengormley was conducted on February 13 and 14 and “issues of concern were identified.”

During this inspection it was identified that two residents had sustained falls in the home, which necessitated medical intervention.

RQIA said it was not notified by the home of either incident, which is a breach of Regulation 30 of the Residential Care Homes Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2005.

A meeting regarding the intention of the RQIA to issue failure of comply notices was held on February 23 with the senior management team of Runwood Homes, which operates the unit. As a result of this meeting, three failure to comply notices were issued on February 27.

Admissions to Glenabbey Manor will cease until compliance with the specific actions stated on February 27 have been fully met.

Detailing the enforcement, an RQIA spokesperson said: “In February 2018, in response to intelligence received by RQIA, we conducted an unannounced inspection at Glenabbey Manor residential care home in Glengormley.

“Here we identified concerns relating to incident notifications and management oversight at this service. As a result of these concerns, in early March, RQIA issued three notices of failure to comply with regulations to Glenabbey Manor.

“We have also moved to cease admissions at this service. The safety and wellbeing of every resident at Glenabbey Manor is of paramount importance to RQIA, and we will continue to monitor this service through our ongoing regulatory activities.”

Glenabbey Manor was contacted for a comment, but none was forthcoming at the time of publication.