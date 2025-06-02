​AI tech harvested by historic fishmonger to drive faster growth

Crawford Ewing of Ewing’s Seafoods with the company’s award winning smoked salmon. The small company in Belfast has embraced the latest AI Technology to drive faster growth

​Ewing’s Seafoods in Belfast, Northern Ireland’s leading fishmonger, has embraced the latest AI-powered technology to ensure the continuing growth of the successful artisan business.

Based on the Shankill Road for over a century, Ewing’s has been working with an expert software engineer, over the last few months, to streamline and automate, in particular, the sales, ordering and fulfilment operations for the historic family business.

Commercial director Crawford Ewing, who runs the business with father Walter and brother Warren, continues: “Over 60 percent of orders are now placed electronically through various portals including email, text and Whatsapp.

“And I am delighted to report that, over the past month, there haven’t been any instances of failed orders or human error. If the system identifies a fault, it quickly sends an email warning that something may be wrong and offers a simple step-by-step fix.

" It’s brilliant for our business and, of course, for all our customers! We’ve been working closely with a brilliant software developer for the past year to help support the growth of our business in both short and long terms.

“As a company with over 110 years of proud history in providing fresh fish and other seafood to a broad range of customers, including many of the top hotels and restaurants here and in the Irish Republic, we’ve certainly come a long way from the days when we sold fish to workers building the Titanic.

“It’s an amazing journey that has taken us from the days of pen and paper to embracing the latest cutting-edge digital technology.

“While the tools may have changed, our core values certainly haven’t. We’re still a hands-on, family-run business with a genuine passion for everything we do and the fresh fish and seafood, mostly sourced locally, in which we specialise.

“Technology is helping us to work smarter, so we can keep delivering the quality and service every customer has a right to expect from Ewing’s — just faster and more efficiently.

“It’s example of tradition and innovation working hand-in-hand to ensure continuing success in what is now a fiercely competitive marketplace.”

From humble beginnings as a small, pen-and-paper business, Ewing’s Seafoods has grown into what many now describe as a Northern Irish institution that’s dedicated to the highest quality fish, shellfish and other seafood.

“We’ve created a series of award-winning products such as smoked salmon and cod loins. Our smoked salmon, sourced from quality-led suppliers such as Glenarm, has gained a host of UK Great Taste Awards, a leading global award for exquisite food. Our cod loin product, furthermore, gained the highest three-star award for superb quality and flavours in Great Taste.

“Over the past 110 years, a lot has changed — but one thing that’s remained constant is our hands-on, family approach to doing business. That tradition of care and commitment continues today as we embrace the future with the latest AI technology, making our operations smarter, faster, and more efficient than ever,” he says.

Ewing’s Seafoods is a locally-owned and progressive enterprise that is planning confidently and imaginatively for the next century of innovation, tradition, and success by delivering exceptional seafood products to hospitality clients, delis and other retailers, supermarkets, including Sainsbury’s, and the wider public from its hugely popular shop on the Shankill.

It sources fish and other seafood from local trawlers in Kilkeel, Co Down, Northern Ireland’s main seafood hub, as well as from Portavogie and organic salmon from Glenarm.

The company remains focused on the highest global standards for quality food, processing and safety for consumers. This passion has earned the business the British Retail Consortium’s (BRC) hugely important double A star accreditation over upwards of a decade, the highest certificate for a food business.

Crawford explains: “BRC prescribes quality, safety and operational criteria to ensure that food manufacturers fulfil their legal obligations and provide protection for the end consumer. It was awarded to us following the most rigorous inspection by an experienced panel of experts. We continue to hold the accreditation.

“It means all our customers in both retail and food service can count on Ewing’s for supreme quality fish and seafood processed to the highest globally rated hygiene and safety standards.

“I believe that we were the first fish and seafood business in our sector here to achieve this influential certification."

The company operates its own state-of-the-art smokery at its Belfast plant for curing fresh fish especially its acclaimed salmon and cod. It has been smoking fish since its establishment in 1911 and knows everything about the process. The overall investment also included a purpose-designed high-care packaging facility and an extensive additional freezer.