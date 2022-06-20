Aideen Kennedy: Moving tributes paid to popular journalist as funeral details released

A raft of warm words and real shock have been expressed online after the death of much loved reporter Aideen Kennedy.

By Gemma Murray
Monday, 20th June 2022, 3:19 pm

The online comments have been shared - soon after Ms Kennedy shared the shocking news on social media that she was suffering from a terminal illness.

On Friday, Ms Kennedy posted on Twitter that after a stint in hospital, she was receiving palliative care at home.

She worked for various news organisations but is perhaps best known for her time at UTV.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

A post on Funeral Times said: "Died 18th June peacefully at hospital R.I.P

"Devoted mother to Jacob and Eva, beloved daughter of Noel and Maura, loving sister of the late Rory, Dara and Fiona (Brady).

"Aideen’s remains will leave O’Kanes Funeral Directors, 116-118 Donegall Street, Belfast BT1 2GX telephone 02890 243129,) at 10.30am for arrival at Good Shepherd Church for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. on Tuesday 21st June 2022.

"Cremation arrangements to follow. House Private."

Former UTV Presenter Aideen Kennedy with her two children. She has passed away from cancer, aged 43.

Comments on social media reveal the warmth of feeling towards Aideen who was herself very active on social media.

Aideen Kennedy
Twitter