Aileen Quinton: ​Advance UK led by Ben Habib offers Northern Ireland something transformative and I'm thrilled to be a part of it

Leader Ben Habib received a thunderous applause at the Advance UK party launch in Newcastle. He previously served as a co-deputy leader of Reform UK from October 2023 to July 2024

I am chuffed to be part of Advance UK’s college, contributing a Northern Ireland voice to UK-wide party policy development, based on our mission statement pillars, nation state, freedom of speech, democracy and equality under the law.

I was determined to attend the party launch last month in Newcastle, both to cheer it on and meet fellow college members and the foot soldiers driving us forward.

So on the Friday, I headed off from the most westerly county in the Kingdom, Fermanagh, linking up in Belfast with David Clarke, TUV councillor, and Darren Leckey, an early Northern Ireland member.

We boarded the night ferry to Cairnryan at silly o’clock, asking ourselves, “are we half wise?”

We landed in Scotland, not properly slept and were on our way, stopping off for breakfast and for me to put a face on. We got to Newcastle and found the venue where Advance UK had drawn over 400 passionate supporters to a hastily secured venue after the original booking was abruptly cancelled because of threats to the staff.

True to form, Ben Habib and team relocated at lightning speed, showing that Advance UK will not be silenced. While waiting to get in, it was lovely to meet people I had interacted with online, including fellow college members Richard Taylor and Howard Cox, who have shown great support for Northern Ireland.

Inside, squeezed into a space meant for a much smaller crowd, I was reminded of family get togethers, with my mother relishing the house full to bursting.

The Advance UK family was hard to reconcile with the modern day Hitlers we are dismissed as. I doubt if Hitler would have applauded the racial mix or the emphasis on free speech and democracy.

Seats were laid out with requests that they be left for those less able to stand - I knew that this would be used to label the audience as having one foot in the grave. Ageism is so progressive. Most of the young and able-bodied were up in the gallery, out of video range, but very much part of the vibrant atmosphere.

Ben’s train was delayed but there was plenty to keep us occupied. Finding myself in chat with mutual follows on X was a wee buzz each time. I also got chatting to other college members, including Paul Burgess and Richard Thompson and met a Royal Black Preceptory Sir Knight. When Ben did arrive, excitement soared. The speeches drew thunderous applause.

During a great Q&A session, I got a shout out when Ben mentioned me having suggested to him that ‘family’ would have been a good addition as a pillar of our mission statement.

Ben outlined the Advance UK’s commitment to family, including the intention to enable young people to responsibly opt for parenthood. This turned into an enthusiastic announcement, enthusiastically received, of a ‘Bonk for Britain’ policy.

Being personally associated with this party initiative was not something I had on my bingo card.

At dinner the three of us of the Northern Ireland contingent spread ourselves out at different tables and got stuck into some focused eating, laughing and networking. This involved swapping ideas for local structures, community volunteering and ensuring strong bottom up engagement.

The exhilarating whirlwind since Ben announced the party's formation on June 30 has had the HQ team flat out, setting the party up whilst being overwhelmed by the speed at which we have hit 35,000 members (539 in Northern Ireland; 682 including supporters), plus all the offers of help from so many people chomping at the bit to save the country, in a vehicle offering hope over frustration, authenticity over spin, principle over expediency and common sense over wokery.

Harnessing this enthusiasm will be a privileged challenge.

After a whirlwind of memory-making and multiple hugs, it was time to head home. The experience cemented our belief that Advance UK is genuinely a party for the entire UK, for all its parts and all its people.

For Northern Ireland, it offers something transformative: a UK-wide party where a child here can realistically aspire to be prime minister while serving as a local MP.

As one of our supporters said on X: “I have dreamt of this moment, my entire adult life - a populist, non-sectarian, common sense party in NI. Advance is the future. Thank you, Ben Habib, for treating NI for what it is - an integral part of the UK.”

Something happened in Newcastle and it's coming to a polling station near you.