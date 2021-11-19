According to an eye witness several emergency vehicles were at the scene close to a building site in the Drumnagoon area.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 08.08am.

A Northern Ireland Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “NIAS despatched two Emergency crews. The Charity Air Ambulance with HEMS Team on board were also tasked to the incident.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to Craigavon Area Hospital by ambulance.”

There are no further details at this time.

