Air Ambulance called out after 'person spotted motionless on rocks' after going over cliff at Portrush

An emergency was launched last night in Portrush after a person was seen going over the cliff.
By Gemma Murray
Published 21st Jun 2023, 08:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 12:00 BST

A post on Coleraine Coastguard social media says that Coleraine and Ballycastle Rope Rescue Teams were tasked to reports of a person spotted ‘motionless on rocks at the base of a cliff at Ballyreagh Golf Course, Portrush’.

The post adds that the alert initted ‘a multi-agency response involving NIAS, HEMS, Portrush RNLI and the PSNI’.

It adds that the ‘casualty was secured into the Coastguard rope rescue stretcher and recovered to the top of the cliff’.

Coleraine coastguard.jpgColeraine coastguard.jpg
Coleraine coastguard.jpg
Then, they add, ‘the casualty was then transferred to the waiting ambulance’.

When asked for an update on the situation, a spokesman from the NIAS said: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 19:11 on

Tuesday, 20 June 2023 following reports of an incident in the Glen Road Area, Portrush.

"Two Ambulances, One Rapid Response Paramedic and the Charity Air Ambulance with HEMS on board were tasked to the incident.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to Causeway Hospital by Ambulance.”

