Air crash victim was ‘most loving, kind and caring mother’, say family

Caroline Mawhinney, 44, was one of two people who died in the crash.
Philip Murdock, a businessman from Hillsborough, also lost his life in the tragedy on Tuesday evening.
In a statement issued by the Mawhinney family, the 44-year-old mother-of-two was described as someone who was “always smiling” and had “lived life to the full”.
The family, in a statement issued to the BBC, said: “Caroline worked as a mechanical engineer in Caterpillar, the American Construction machinery and equipment company, for 20 years before changing direction and studying to be a teacher, graduating recently with her PGCE and was about to start a new job as a technology teacher in New-Bridge Integrated College in Co Down.
“She was a qualified pilot and loved spending time at Newtownards Flying Club. Caroline was always smiling, energetic and really lived life to the full.”
The family added: “She was so loved by all of her family and friends”
Ms Mawhinney was mother to Josh and Emily, daughter of John and the late Heather and sister to Kelly.
The family of Mr Murdock, meanwhile, described him in a notice as “much loved husband of Esther, beloved son of Bertie and Wilma and loving son-in-law of Jean and the late Eddie Deyermond. Dear brother of Paul and Elaine and devoted uncle.”