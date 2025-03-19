Alastair Seeley will ride a CD Racing/MSS Performance ZX-6R Kawasaki in the Supersport races at the 2025 Briggs Equipment North West 200. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker)

Alastair Seeley has confirmed his plans to compete in the Supersport races at the Briggs Equipment North West 200 in May when he will ride for the CD Racing by MSS Kawasaki team.

​A 13-time winner in the class, Seeley will line up on a Ninja ZX-6R at the event from May 7-10.

The 45-year-old Carrickfergus man was absent from Northern Ireland’s premier motorcycle race last year after he was unable to put together a suitable deal on competitive machinery, but the record 29-time winner is coming back with all guns blazing as he targets a milestone 30th victory around the 8.9-mile course.

Last month, it was announced that Seeley would compete in the Superbike and Superstock races on the SMS/Nicholl Oils Racing BMW M1000RR – the same machine on which he clinched a Superstock double at the NW200 in 2023.

Alastair Seeley with CD Racing’s Chris Dowd, Nick Morgan of MSS Performance and NW200 Race Director, Mervyn Whyte as the Carrickfergus rider revealed his plans to ride a CD Racing/MSS Performance Kawasaki in the Supersport races at the 2025 Briggs Equipment North West 200. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker)

The former British Superstock and Supersport champion will now have a further two opportunities to add to his unprecedented haul of victories in the Supersport races, with Seeley now going in seven races in total.

“I will be a busy boy with seven bites at the cherry,” said Seeley.

“I said I would come back to the North West if I could get competitive machinery and that is what I have now.

“I will be leaving nothing on the table now that we have bikes that are good enough to do the job. Sometimes a year’s wait can be worth it because it makes you even hungrier to put on a good show.”

Seeley will participate in the official BSB tests next month when he will have the chance to compare himself against some of his main rivals.

“I will be out there testing alongside the guys I will be racing against at the North West so I will be able to gauge where I am with everything,” he added.

‘I want that 30th win and the Supersport races are usually the closest battles at the North West with the result not being sorted out until the last lap.

“Weather can play a big part as well but I’m not worried about it being wet or dry.”