Alex Easton’s letter mentioning possibility of border poll ‘a huge mistake’, claims UUP man

Ulster Unionist MLA Alan Chambers has accused DUP Assemblyman Alex Easton of making “a huge mistake” by acknowledging the possibility of a border poll in a letter to constituents.

Amid increasing calls from nationalists and republicans for a referendum on Irish unity, Mr Easton wrote to people in the North Down constituency urging them to make sure they register to vote.

Alex Easton MLA

In the letter he states: “If for instance there was a referendum ever called on a border poll on a united Ireland, and you were not on the electoral register, you would NOT be able to vote to save our UNION with the rest of the UK!”

The undated letter emerged just hours after DUP leader Arlene Foster claimed there was no possibility of a border poll.

While acknowledging that there is “nothing wrong with encouraging constituents to get on the electoral register”, Mr Chambers criticised the wording of the DUP man’s correspondence.

He said his fellow North Down representative’s actions had “played into the hands of Sinn Fein” and had been “latched on to” by the party’s leader Mary Lou McDonald, who was reported yesterday as saying unionism could be an “energetic and energising voice” in the debate around Irish unity.

“It is breathing oxygen into her campaign to have a border poll,” Mr Chambers claimed. “It is a huge mistake that Alex has made.”

Describing the letters as “very parochial” and the decision to send them out as “ill-advised”, Mr Chambers continued: “The confidence of unionism is being eroded by what I see as a fairly concerted Sinn Fein campaign, and I think a letter like the one Alex has sent out plays straight into their agenda.

“Unionism at the moment needs to be kicking any thoughts or idea of a border poll into touch where it belongs.”

Describing calls for a border poll at this time as “an absolutely ridiculous idea”, Mr Chambers added: “It would be divisive and it would not produce for Sinn Fein what they want, so I don’t think there is any need for one and I don’t think there will be one in the foreseeable future.”

In a statement issued through the DUP press office, Mr Easton said he doesn’t envisage a border poll being called, but insisted that “republican talk” of a unity referendum is “a good reminder of the need to register”.

“For several years I have worked with the Electoral Office to encourage people to register for voting. Many working class loyalist communities have the lowest levels of registration yet are amongst the staunchest unionists. Republican talk of a border poll is a good reminder of the need to register to actually make their voice heard,” he said.

“I don’t envisage a border poll in my political lifetime but it is always best to be prepared. Those engaged in building fake border posts are agitating to get one but I’d prefer they focused on facts rather than scaremongering just to whip up fear in border communities.”