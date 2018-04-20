‘All eyes will be on my bride, not Meghan’

“There’s no contest where all eyes will be on our big day,” said groom Richard Wilson who is getting married on the same day as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

And while the Prince and Meghan will be setting off for St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19th, the 25-year-old Lurgan man will be getting married to his childhood friend Victoria Bacon in Ballymena’s Rosspark Hotel.

The pair have been together three years and got engaged after Richard popped the question last July in Benidorm.

He revealed: “She asked me out when we were at Lurgan Junior High School but I wasn’t interested then. We met up again a few years ago and now I feel I am definitely punching above my weight.

“When we got engaged we went looking for hotels and chose the Rosspark as it is where Victoria’s mum and dad had their wedding reception.”

Mum of two, Victoria (24), who used to live in Moira but now lives in Ballynahinch, is not revealing what her dress will be like, only to say that it is ‘something really different’.

And it could be as big a wedding party as the Royal one with her two children Sophia (5) and Grace (2) as flower girls as well as six bridesmaids. Plus Richard will be having two bestmen and four groomsmen.

Manchester United fan Richard who works at Lurgan’s Rise to Shine said they may have to ban TVs at the wedding but is sure all eyes will be on his future wife rather than glued to the Royal wedding.

Though, he is concerned that their wedding meal starts at the same time as the FA Cup final.