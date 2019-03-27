Ambassadors ready to roll out The Open red carpet welcome

Tourism NI recently recognised over 200 people in the Causeway Coast and Glens region as WorldHost Ambassadors for Golf at a recent ceremony held at the Marine Hotel in Ballycastle.

The WorldHost training programme, facilitated by People 1st International, is aimed at the retail, tourism, accommodation and hospitality sectors.

Carolyn Boyd, Tourism NI Industry Development Manager, said; “With over 190,000 spectators and visitors from across the world expected to be in attendance at The 148th Open at Royal Portrush, it is crucial that we equip those working in the tourism and hospitality industry with the necessary skills and resources to create a warm and friendly welcome for our visitors.”

Cllr Brenda Chivers Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, said; “I would like to congratulate all of our newly certified golf and destination ambassadors who have a very important role to play as we prepare to host The 148th Open. By taking part in this course, our trade partners have shown a commitment to showcasing the very best of what the Causeway Coast and Glens has to offer.”

Roisin McKee, Director, People 1st International added; “This training means that staff across the region have the skills and knowledge necessary to deliver first-class customer service, and to go the extra mile for their customers. I have no doubt WorldHost will have a positive impact, giving the region the excellent reputation it deserves. Congratulations to all involved.” Tourism NI expects that the economic benefit of The Open will be an estimated £80 million.