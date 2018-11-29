Ancient human bones discovered on NI building site

Human remains dating back centuries have been unearthed on a building site in Co Down.

Police revealed that builders made the grisly discovery when they were digging a trench in Newtownards yesterday.

Ancient human bones were discovered by builders in Newtownards

An archeologist has given the bone an initial date range of between 400-600 years old, the PSNI said.

A statement on PSNI Ards Facebook read: “Some two-three feet down the builders began to uncover what looked like bone fragments and gave us a call.

“It’s actually not that unusual to find old bones and burial sites and our local anthropologist was able to take a look and say they were ancient remains and nothing recent.

“Once remains like this are discovered the local council becomes involved in having them removed to an alternative resting place.”

Police said they were not able divulge the exact area the bones were found as it is a private development.

Dozens of people reacted to the post on social media, with one stating: “That’s fascinating would love to know more about this.”

Another wrote: “Keep us updated please love stuff like this find it very interesting.”