Angler rescued after falling into sea at Co Down golf course

An angler who fell off rocks and into the sea at a Co Down golf course was the second person rescued in 24 hours by the volunteer lifeboat crew from Portaferry.

The fisherman fell into the Irish Sea just off Ardglass Golf Course yesterday morning shortly before 9am.

Spotting the man in the water, a local boat from Ardglass pulled him on board and returned him to shore at Ardglass Marina.

Upon arrival, the volunteer crew from Portaferry administered first aid on the man before leaving him in the care of the local coastguard team.

The previous afternoon, at around 4.45pm, Portaferry RNLI had also been called to aid two men in trouble in the water just off Ballyhenry Island, approximately 1.5 miles north of Portaferry.

The men had been using a jet ski when one had fallen off and the other unable was to reach him.

Simon Rogers, the Lifeboat Operations Manager for Portaferry RNLI, said: “We can go for weeks without any callouts, but during those quiet periods our volunteer boat and shore crew members train hard every week, preparing for situations such as this.

“It is thanks to their dedication and hard work that we are able to respond so quickly an as often as required to help those in trouble at sea.”

South Down SDLP MLA Colin McGrath has commended and thanked those who rescued the angler for their bravery and quick reactions.

He said: “Through the concerted work and effort of the coastguard and locals this angler was saved.

“We could have been relaying a sadder, more tragic news story.

“I want to thank the local vessel that participated in the rescue and to the coastguard for their unending support to our coastal community in South Down.”