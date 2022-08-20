Anglican bishop from Africa’s Democratic Republic of the Congo visits Co Tyrone parish

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bishop Katanda

The two charities hosted in Ireland 36 global church leaders from Africa, South America, and Nepal for a one-week programme, following the recent Anglican Lambeth Conference in London.

Bishop Masimango Katanda, from Kindu diocese in the DRC, previously served as ‘Primate of the Congo’.

He and his wife Naomi were welcomed in Clogher diocese by the Rev Andrew Quill, rector of Dromore parish, Co Tyrone, and his wife Joanne.

Bishop Katanda spoke at a special praise and ministry service in Dromore parish church, Co Tyrone last Saturday.

After the recent Lambeth Conference, CMSI and SAMS organised a conference ‘Learning from the Global Church’ in Belfast, as well as a multi-cultural celebration service in St Anne’s cathedral and a family fun day in Lady Dixon Park.