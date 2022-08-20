Anglican bishop from Africa’s Democratic Republic of the Congo visits Co Tyrone parish
An Anglican bishop from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) was in Clogher Church of Ireland diocese last week as part of the ‘Kingdom Voices’ week, organised by mission charities SAMS Ireland and CMS Ireland.
The two charities hosted in Ireland 36 global church leaders from Africa, South America, and Nepal for a one-week programme, following the recent Anglican Lambeth Conference in London.
Bishop Masimango Katanda, from Kindu diocese in the DRC, previously served as ‘Primate of the Congo’.
He and his wife Naomi were welcomed in Clogher diocese by the Rev Andrew Quill, rector of Dromore parish, Co Tyrone, and his wife Joanne.
Bishop Katanda spoke at a special praise and ministry service in Dromore parish church, Co Tyrone last Saturday.
After the recent Lambeth Conference, CMSI and SAMS organised a conference ‘Learning from the Global Church’ in Belfast, as well as a multi-cultural celebration service in St Anne’s cathedral and a family fun day in Lady Dixon Park.
Working with Church Mission Society Ireland, the Kindu diocese has built a primary school, established a diocesan-wide HIV/Aids programme, set up a new clinic and established a very successful micro-credit programme for women.