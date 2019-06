Kellswater Band have hit another awards high note - this time at the Flute Band Association of Northern Ireland Entertainment Contest held recently in Newtownards.

Pictured here - Gregory Lutton, Kellswater Band, receives the Best Grade Two Band award from Stephen Bailie at the Contest.

Included are Band members Craig Lutton - winner of the Best Soloist Prize - John Cupples and Andrew Gamble.

(Photograph kindly submitted)