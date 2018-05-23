Anti-flag group responds to loyalist flag statement

A group opposed to the flying of flags in south Belfast have responded to yesterday’s flag protocol issued by the East Belfast Community Initiative.

The South Belfast Residents for the Regulation of Flags – previously known as South Belfast Residents Against Flags – says it reflects the views of residents living in mixed areas such as the Ormeau Road.

It said: “Whilst we welcome the news that the East Belfast Community Initiative (EBCI) have accepted that the flags issue needs to be addressed, as it stands the protocol does not demonstrate any progress in this area. It is difficult to see how the protocol differs from what communities are forced to put up with year after year.

“It proposes that flags will be flown for four months, commemorative flags all year, and that illegal flags will not be hoisted. This cannot be branded as a way forward.

“We (SBRROF) have met with political parties and public bodies over the past year in a bid to reach an agreement long before the marching season.

“The stipulation of a timeframe for flags is a step in the right direction, but the four months suggested in the protocol is ludicrous. It is unclear where this initiative will be implemented.

“In mixed areas such as the Ormeau Road, the majority of residents do not want any flags. The proposal to fly flags for a third of a year would represent no compromise whatsoever and would not be a satisfactory or progressive solution.

“Moreover, the proposal to only hoist ‘lawful’ flags is not one to be commended as illegal flags should have no place in our communities. To suggest that the UVF flag is rendered inoffensive by the inclusion of a small ‘1912’ is a transparent attempt to circumvent the law.

“As the marching season is imminent, we would call on those erecting flags in mixed areas of South Belfast to do so in a responsible way. Flags should be hoisted only on private property, which would enable everyone to express their culture while respecting the rights of local residents who wish to live in a neutral environment.”