Anti-vaccine GP Anne McCloskey – who likened Covid measures to Nazi genocide – suspended by health officials

Dr Anne McCloskey expressed concerns about young people being given the vaccine.

Among many remarks she had made online was: “Leave the children alone. They have nothing to gain and much to lose from these experimental gene treatments. We adults have a solemn duty to protect them.”

She had also shared ‘Infowars’ videos about a “New World Order”, and posted a photograph comparing what appeared to be a queue of people awaiting vaccines in modern-day Ireland to prisoners under fascist control in Auschwitz.

The Health and Social Care Board (HSCB) has ordered an investigation after receiving complaints about comments she has made.

On Tuesday, the HSCB confirmed it has suspended Dr McCloskey as a precautionary measures while it investigates.

“Suspension is not an automatic occurrence when undertaking an investigation but may be necessary where there are concerns regarding patient safety and in the public interest,” a spokesperson said.

“Dr McCloskey is not free to work for HSC organisations during her suspension.”

