Antisemitism campaigners call for Kneecap to be banned from Glastonbury

By Iain Gray
Published 27th Apr 2025, 17:06 BST
Kneecap - Moglai Bap, a rare sighting of an unmasked DJ Provai, and Mo Chara - at the UK premiere of their movie at the Sundance London Film Festival in June 2024. Photo: Ian West/PA WireKneecap - Moglai Bap, a rare sighting of an unmasked DJ Provai, and Mo Chara - at the UK premiere of their movie at the Sundance London Film Festival in June 2024. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire
Leading campaigners against anti-Semitism campaigners have called for Kneecap tb be dropped from this year’s Glastonbury Festival.

The republican rap trio are slated to appear on the Saturday of the festival, making a return appearance at the UK’s biggest festival on a day headlined by megastars Neil Young and Charli XCX.

The Campaign Against Anti-Semitism said in a post on social media site X: “Following our recent reporting of Kneecap to terrorism police [over video footage of them appearing to praise Hamas and Hezbollah during a London show], we will be writing to upcoming venues and festivals – including – Glastonbury – set to host them. Their performances must not go ahead.”

A CAA spokesman went on to tell the Sunday Times that anywhere staging a Kneecap show could be seen as “sending a message that Jews are not welcome”.

Added the spokesman: “Kneecap’s onstage antics aren’t just childish, they’re reckless and incendiary.”

