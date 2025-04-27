Antisemitism campaigners call for Kneecap to be banned from Glastonbury

Kneecap - Moglai Bap, a rare sighting of an unmasked DJ Provai, and Mo Chara - at the UK premiere of their movie at the Sundance London Film Festival in June 2024. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

Leading campaigners against anti-Semitism campaigners have called for Kneecap tb be dropped from this year’s Glastonbury Festival.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The republican rap trio are slated to appear on the Saturday of the festival, making a return appearance at the UK’s biggest festival on a day headlined by megastars Neil Young and Charli XCX.

The Campaign Against Anti-Semitism said in a post on social media site X: “Following our recent reporting of Kneecap to terrorism police [over video footage of them appearing to praise Hamas and Hezbollah during a London show], we will be writing to upcoming venues and festivals – including – Glastonbury – set to host them. Their performances must not go ahead.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A CAA spokesman went on to tell the Sunday Times that anywhere staging a Kneecap show could be seen as “sending a message that Jews are not welcome”.