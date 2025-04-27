Antisemitism campaigners call for Kneecap to be banned from Glastonbury
The republican rap trio are slated to appear on the Saturday of the festival, making a return appearance at the UK’s biggest festival on a day headlined by megastars Neil Young and Charli XCX.
The Campaign Against Anti-Semitism said in a post on social media site X: “Following our recent reporting of Kneecap to terrorism police [over video footage of them appearing to praise Hamas and Hezbollah during a London show], we will be writing to upcoming venues and festivals – including – Glastonbury – set to host them. Their performances must not go ahead.”
A CAA spokesman went on to tell the Sunday Times that anywhere staging a Kneecap show could be seen as “sending a message that Jews are not welcome”.
Added the spokesman: “Kneecap’s onstage antics aren’t just childish, they’re reckless and incendiary.”
