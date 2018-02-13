Appeal after vehicle gutted in blaze this morning

Police are appealing for information after a car was gutted this morning in the Stranmillis Embankment area of Belfast.

Shortly after 7.15am a report was made to the PSNI that a grey VW Polo that had been parked up in the area was on fire.

A PSNI spokesman said: "NIFRS attended and extinguished this but the inside of the car was totally destroyed as a result of the blaze.

"Anyone who has information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 162 13/02/18. Or, alternatively information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”