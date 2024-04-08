Appeal for information about missing 16-year-old Trinity-Leigh Simpson with red hair who was last seen on April 5
A post on Police Belfast City Centre says that Trinity was last seen at 5.15pm on Friday 5th April in the Ballyhackamore area of East Belfast.
Trinity is 16-years and described as being a large build, with long red hair in a beige headband and wearing a beige hoody and matching jogging bottoms.
The public are asked that if they have seen Trinity or have any information on her welfare or whereabouts, to please contact us on 101, quoting police incident number 1530 of 05-04-24.
