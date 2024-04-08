Appeal for information about missing 16-year-old Trinity-Leigh Simpson with red hair who was last seen on April 5

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A post on Police Belfast City Centre says that Trinity was last seen at 5.15pm on Friday 5th April in the Ballyhackamore area of East Belfast.

Her current whereabouts is unknown, however the PSNI believe she may have travelled to Lisburn.

Trinity is 16-years and described as being a large build, with long red hair in a beige headband and wearing a beige hoody and matching jogging bottoms.