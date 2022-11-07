Appeal for information after incident at Bellevue Bridge in Glengormley
Police are appealing for information following an incident at the Bellevue Bridge in Glengormley at approximately 3pm today, Sunday 6th November.
By Gemma Murray
8 hours ago - 1 min read
In a PSNI statement, Inspector Buchanan said: “I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the Antrim Road adjacent to the Bellevue Arms or the hill section of the M2 motorway, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1080 of 06/11/22.
“The M2 has now fully reopened to traffic in both directions.”