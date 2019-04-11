Appeal for information after man exposes himself to woman in NI park

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man exposed himself to a woman who had been walking her dog in a local park.

The witness appeal was made on PSNI Ballymena Facebook site this week.

Sentry Hill - Google image

The post says: "Police received a report this evening in relation to a male exposing himself to a female dog walker in Sentry Hill wooded area, Ballymena.

"Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the same male or been involved in a similar incident this evening and can provide any descriptions or possible ID to further our investigation.

"If you have information that you feel may be useful to Police please phone 101 quoting CC1281 09/04/19."