A post online from a group calling itself 'RUC/UDR' says: "Whitehill bonfire in Bangor burnt last night, another attack on Protestant Culture.

"Please share and if anyone local has any spare pallets or wood to help them out......"

The PSNI said they have received no reports of the Whitehill bonfire being set alight last night.

