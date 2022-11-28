Appeal for witnesses after 5-year-old child struck by car
Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a one-vehicle road traffic collision involving a 5-year-old child in the Friendly Street area of south Belfast.
By Gemma Murray
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
The collision was reported between 4pm and 4.30pm on Wednesday, 23rd November.
The report said a that a five-year-old child was struck by a car in the area.
The child was taken to hospital for minor injuries.
“We would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dash-cam or mobile footage available, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1437 of 23/11/22.”