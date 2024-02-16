Appeal for witnesses as police name Strand Road crash victim
James Gallagher was aged 42 and from the Londonderry area.
He died following a road traffic collision in the Strand Road area of the city on Sunday 11th February.
Detective Sergeant Arkins of the Collision Investigation Unit said: “Colleagues from other emergency services attended, but sadly Mr Gallagher passed away in hospital.
“Our enquiries are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area at the time of the collision, or who has any CCTV, dash cam or mobile phone footage that could assist with our investigation, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 185 of 11/02/24.”