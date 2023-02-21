They say that further to their last appeal – posted on 16th February – an updated photo has been attached.

They caution that her clothing may have changed.

Rebecca is 5ft 4ins tall with purple short hair, a red and blue heart tattoo on her neck and a black inscription tattoo on her wrist.

Police add that Rebecca speaks with a Southern Irish Accent.

She was last seen in the Lisburn Road area at 4.30pm February 16, 2023.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1475 of the 14th February 2023.