Appeal to find missing 15-year-old girl with piercings on both sides of her nose and her lip

In a post on Police North Belfast Facebook site police say: “We are concerned for the welfare of Riham Omar.”

They add that Riham is 15-years-old, 5ft 2ins tall and of slim build.

She has short/medium length dyed red hair and “has piercings on both sides of her nose and a lip piercing”.

Riham was last seen in the North Belfast area on December 11 wearing a black hoody, blue flared jeans, black converse, a scarf and was carrying a black back pack.

Anyone with information about Rihiam that could assist police in locating Riham isasked to contact 101 quoting reference number 1718 of 11/12/22.

