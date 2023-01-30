Appeal to find missing 15-year-old Zuzanna 'with 'distinctive red hair'

According to a post on Police Mid and East Antrim – added on January 27 – Zuzanna Beksa is 15-years-old, medium to heavy build, 5 foot 6ins tall, wearing heavy eye makeup, has a nose piercing and distinctive red hair with a black undercut.

The post adds that ‘Zuzanna has a distinctive gait with Inward pointing feet’ and was last seen wearing black leggings, a lilac hood, black jumper and white trainers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said the family of Zuzanna are concerned and we are appealing to anyone who may know of Zuzanna's whereabouts or have any information to assist to contact Police quoting serial 670 - 27/01/23.