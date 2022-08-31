Appeal to find missing Robert McCrum
Police Mid Ulster have issued an urgent appeal on Facebook to find missing Robert McCrum.
By Gemma Murray
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 11:37 am
In the appeal the PSNI say: “We are growing increasingly concerned for the well-being of 50-year-old Robert McCrum.“Robert was last seen in the Ballygawley area at around 8pm on Sunday 28th August.”
They describe Robert as being 6 ft tall, of a medium build with brown shoulder length hair.
They add that he was last seen wearing shorts and a white t shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.