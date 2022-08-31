News you can trust since 1737
Appeal to find missing Robert McCrum

Police Mid Ulster have issued an urgent appeal on Facebook to find missing Robert McCrum.

By Gemma Murray
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 11:37 am

In the appeal the PSNI say: “We are growing increasingly concerned for the well-being of 50-year-old Robert McCrum.“Robert was last seen in the Ballygawley area at around 8pm on Sunday 28th August.”

They describe Robert as being 6 ft tall, of a medium build with brown shoulder length hair.

They add that he was last seen wearing shorts and a white t shirt.

Robert McCrum

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

