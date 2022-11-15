In an online post, Police Lisburn & Castlereagh say: “We need your help in locating 14-year-old Crystal Pond who was last seen in the area of Laurelhill Road Lisburn earlier today at around 11.30am. (yesterday)”The post adds: “She was last seen wearing her grey school skirt and a black Nike jacket.“If you have seen her please contact Police on 101 quoting reference 1254 14/11/22.”