Increasing concern for missing 16-year-old - last seen wearing pink top and pink leggings
Police are growing increasingly concerned about missing Megan Smyth, who last seen yesterday by family at approximately 4pm.
Monday, 14th March 2022, 8:19 am
Updated
Monday, 14th March 2022, 8:22 am
Megan is 16-years-old and approximately 5ft 6 inches tall with long brown hair.
She was last seen wearing a pink top, pink leggings and white converse, according to PSNI Facebook
They ask anyone who has seen her, or knows where she is, to please contact Police on 101 and give police incident number 840 of 13/03/2021