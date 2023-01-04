In a social media post, Police Derry City & Strabane say: “Police are concerned for the welfare of 17 year old Mary Stokes.

"She left her home in the City Centre of Derry/Londonderry and was due back at 0100 hours on New Years Day.

"She has not yet returned home.”

Mary Stokes

The message adds that police have “spoken to Mary on the phone but are keen to see her in person to make sure she is safe and well”.