Appeal to find missing teenager Mary Stokes who was due home on New Years Day
Police have issued an urgent appeal to find missing Mary Stokes who was due home at 1am on New Years Day – but has not been seen since.
In a social media post, Police Derry City & Strabane say: “Police are concerned for the welfare of 17 year old Mary Stokes.
"She left her home in the City Centre of Derry/Londonderry and was due back at 0100 hours on New Years Day.
"She has not yet returned home.”
The message adds that police have “spoken to Mary on the phone but are keen to see her in person to make sure she is safe and well”.
It adds: “Anyone with any information please get in touch by ringing 101 and quoting reference number 224 of 01/01/23“#KeepingPeopleSafe”