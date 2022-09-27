Appeal to find missing Thomas Mongan - last seen days ago
Police have issued an online appeal to help find missing Thomas Mongan.
By Gemma Murray
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 7:07 am
Thomas is described as being 37-years-old, 5 foot 9 ins tall and slim with dark hair, and a short beard and moustache.
He was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit.The appeal asks anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Thomas to please contact on the non-emergency number of 101 quoting reference 1981 of 23/09/22.