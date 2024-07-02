Appeal to locate Elle Barnes who was last seen this morning wearing a black puffa coat

Elle Barnes

Police in East Belfast are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing 24 year old female Elle Barnes.

Elle was last seen walking in the Ballysillan area of North Belfast this morning.

In a post on social media they ask the public that ‘If you see Elle please contact police as a matter of urgency’.

