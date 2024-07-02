Appeal to locate Elle Barnes who was last seen this morning wearing a black puffa coat
Police in East Belfast are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing 24 year old female Elle Barnes.
Elle was last seen walking in the Ballysillan area of North Belfast this morning.
In a post on social media they ask the public that ‘If you see Elle please contact police as a matter of urgency’.
Elle is 5ft 1ins tall, slim build with blonde shoulder length hair and is wearing a black puffa coat with a light coloured bag.
