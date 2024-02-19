All Sections
Appeal to locate missing Sean O'Hare who may have cut his hair and shaved off beard

This is missing 28-year-old Sean O'Hare who has been reported to police as being missing from the Craigavon area.
By Gemma Murray
Published 19th Feb 2024, 13:06 GMT
Missing Sean O'Hare
Sean has been described as 1.73cm in height, of a medium build with long black hair, a beard, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a cardigan.

According to Police Newry, Mourne & Down he was last seen in the Lurgan Road area on 18/02/24 at 4pm.

It is believed that he has links to the Newry area AND he may have cut his hair and shaved his beard.

If you have seen Mr O'Hare or have any information that can assist in locating him, please contact police on 101, quoting reference CC2024021801294.

