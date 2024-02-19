Appeal to locate missing Sean O'Hare who may have cut his hair and shaved off beard

Missing Sean O'Hare

Sean has been described as 1.73cm in height, of a medium build with long black hair, a beard, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a cardigan.

According to Police Newry, Mourne & Down he was last seen in the Lurgan Road area on 18/02/24 at 4pm.

It is believed that he has links to the Newry area AND he may have cut his hair and shaved his beard.