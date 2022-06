Orla, who was reported missing from the Lisburn area, was last seen on June 17 'within the vicinity of Derriaghy Road, Lisburn'.

The PSNI post added: "She was wearing a yellow coloured dress and no shoes and may possibly be headed towards Belfast."

Anyone with information that may assist police is asked to get in touch with police on 101 and quote serial 1862 of 17th June.