Almost 50 firefighters tackled the blaze at Cordners shoes, which threatened to spread to neighbouring properties.

The fire broke out at the Conway Square business early on Friday. It is believed to have started accidentally.

Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) Group Commander Andy Burns said firefighters attended from 6:32am to 4:48pm today.

A blaze at Cordners shoe shop in Ards caused significant damage and took most of the day to extinguish.

He said: "At the height of the incident, approximately 48 firefighters attended the scene, along with two fire appliances from Newtownards Fire Station, two fire appliances from Bangor Fire Station, one fire appliance from Comber Fire Station, one fire appliance from Knock Fire Station, one fire appliance from Donaghadee Fire Station, an aerial appliance from Knock Fire Station and the command support unit from Lisburn Fire Station.

“Seven officers were also in attendance. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used six jets to extinguish the fire."

He said there were no injuries and that they prevented the fire from spreading to other properties. He believed it was accidental.

In a statement on social media, the company - which has several branches across NI - paid heartfelt tribute to the support it had received.

A closer look at the damage after the blaze was put out.

"To all our friends and valued customers, we are deeply touched and grateful for the overwhelming amount of support, love, and kind messages you have all sent during this challenging time."

It added: "From the bottom of our hearts, we want to express our sincerest appreciation to each and every one of you who took the time to reach out to us with messages of support and encouragement, your words have brought us immense comfort during this difficult period.

"The stories you have shared about your own shopping experiences with us over the years, and the cherished memories of Cordners shoe shop and the former Stewarts shoe shop, have warmed our hearts.

"We truly value and appreciate the traditions that have carried on through generations.

"A special thank you goes out to all the incredible local business owners who have extended their kindness and support to us. Your gestures have touched us deeply, reinforcing the strong bond within our community."

Their Ballymoney store and their website continues to serve customers.

It added: "Once again, thank you for your incredible support, love, and understanding, please share this with anyone you know who shops with us. Together, we will overcome this challenge and emerge stronger than ever before."

The Mayor of Ards and North Down, Councillor Jennifer Gilmourn said he was saddened by the damage and "devastating consequences for local business owners".

She also praised the emergency services and for their prompt response.