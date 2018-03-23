'Are you open? We want food.' What did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have for lunch at the Crown bar?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry embraced the culture of Northern Ireland during a visit to one of Belfast's most famous buildings - by sitting down to a traditional Irish pub lunch.

The American actress and her fiance, on a whirlwind trip to the region, toured the Crown Liquor Saloon - a major tourist attraction in the city.

Meghan Markle chats with the crowd on Belfast's Great Victoria Street

Earlier, they received a rapturous welcome from thousands of young people when they visited the former Maze paramilitary prison outside Lisburn, where teenagers from both sides of the Irish border had gathered for a peace-building event.

Ms Markle revealed that they had been anticipating their trip to the well-known Victorian gin palace, which is owned by the National Trust (NT) and famed for its ornate decorations.

Harry joked with Heather McLachlan, the National Trust's director for Northern Ireland, asking "Are you open?", before declaring "We want food".

His fiancee added: "We saw the menu last week, and said 'We'll have this'."

Crowds lined the city centre street

The couple marvelled at the pub, which features period gas lighting, a red marble-topped bar, mosaic tiled floor and snugs - ornately carved wooden booths with stained glass where Victorian drinkers could sit in private.

Looking up at the ornate ceiling, Harry said: "It's amazing, it really is."

The antique bell system that drinkers used to call staff still exists and may have been used by the couple to order their lunch of Irish stew in a snug.

Ms Markle looked stylish in a cream coat by Mackage, a dark green dress by Greta Constantine, a cream top by Victoria Beckham, tobacco heels by Jimmy Choo teamed with a tan-coloured Charlotte Elizabeth bag.