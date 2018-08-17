Arlene Foster to miss date with Pope in Dublin

DUP leader Arlene Foster has revealed she has had to turn down an invite to an address by Pope Francis in Dublin next Saturday.

The DUP said Mrs Foster had received an invitation from the Irish government to attend Dublin Castle on August 25.

However, she is unable to attend.

She particularly acknowledges the significance of this event for many Roman Catholics in both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland."

Mrs Foster appreciates the invitation but regretfully will be away with her family at that time. She particularly acknowledges the significance of this event for many Roman Catholics in both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.”