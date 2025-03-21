Armagh can pull clear of the Division 1A danger zone with a victory of Garryowen at the Palace Grounds.

Chris Parker’s side remained eighth despite a defeat by UCD last time out which allowed the Dublin students to close the gap to just two points in the fight to avoid the relegation playoff zone.

Garryowen arrive in the Orchard County bottom of the table and know a defeat will automatically relegate them.

“I think everyone knows it is an opportunity that we can’t let slip by, Garryowen are still mathematically fighting for their lives and they will probably be seeing this as one way of getting themselves back into a fighting position so we are very much aware of how difficult it is going to be,” stated Parker.

Nigel Simpson returns to the backrow for Armagh

“We are aware of the importance of it and have been since we sit in the changing rooms after UCD and this one is going to count for a lot.”

Two of Armagh’s three remaining games are at home and Parker is happy the side’s destiny is in their own hands.

“The message after UCD was an opportunity has gone by but we have another opportunity here and we don’t have to rely on other people’s results, we can take care of the results ourselves and that starts this week and see what that takes us to then next week we’ll see what we have to do.”

“We need to start with a home win and get back on the bandwagon.”

“We did a lot of very good stuff in the UCD game we just fell off tackles, we were 17-0 down within 17 minutes and just gave ourselves far too much to do, after that it was nip and tuck between both sides, but we just gave ourselves to much of a mountain to climb.”

“You just can’t afford to give that sort of a head start to a team in 1A every side is just too good, we have spoke about starting fast and we’ve tried to do that in our training sessions, where we want them to start fast and accurate and the boys have delivered on that so far so hopefully it will continue and hopefully they will do that again on Saturday.”

Armagh are 16 points ahead of their visitors, but Parker is taking nothing for granted.

“Garryowen will be coming up fighting for their lives and you don’t expect anything else from a Limerick side, they will be physical, they have a good set piece, they are certainly noy going to roll over but we are prepared that is going to be a big one they are extremely physical, they go hard after your breakdown and we just hope the two week’s rest has allowed us to get the bodiues right for the boys to go to battle.”

Former Ulster fill back Shea O’Brien returns for his first match since picking up an injury in September, Nigel Simpson returns to the backrow but Sam Bearman is injured.

Ballynahinch are two points of the playoffs at the top end of the table and travel to second placed St Mary’s.

Ulster scrum half Conor McKee starts.

Queen’s need a win at fellow student side UCC to guarantee their division 1B status next season.