The £800,000 worth of surplus George school uniforms being donated is driven by George at Asda and its Community Champions from stores all over Scotland and NI, has been very much welcomed in communities as it helps families tackle the cost-of-living crisis.

To help administer the uniforms to local families, Asda Community Champions have been hard at work reaching out to local charitable organisations and schools with the aim of helping as many people as possible.

Many families have already benefitted from the donations which includes school shirts, dresses, jumpers, cardigans, skirts, swimming shorts, tights, socks and shoes as well as boys’ and girls’ trousers.

Giving out ASDA uniforms in Downpatrick

Asda Downpatrick was one of the many NI stores who donated over £15,000 worth of surplus school uniforms to 700 local school pupils from in and around the Downpatrick area.

Linda Owens, Asda Downpatrick Community Champion, said:

“The Community Centre was open from 10am, and by 2pm the majority of the uniforms were gone, and we closed early because there was a such a great turnout of people.

“We understand as a retailer and working closely with our community the rising costs of school uniforms and the financial stress upon families. Working together with our County Down Rural Community Network partners we were able to distribute over £15,000 worth of stock, helping over 365 families and 700 children.

Giving out uniforms Downpatrick

“This is what community life is all about in Asda Downpatrick!”

Carys Clyde, Asda Community Manager said: