ASDA donates £800,000 school uniforms to hundreds of pupils in local communities across Northern Ireland to help with cost-of-living crisis

Retailer ASDA has donated £800,000 of school uniforms to local communities across Northern Ireland.
By Gemma Murray
Published 20th Jun 2023, 08:04 BST- 2 min read

The £800,000 worth of surplus George school uniforms being donated is driven by George at Asda and its Community Champions from stores all over Scotland and NI, has been very much welcomed in communities as it helps families tackle the cost-of-living crisis.

To help administer the uniforms to local families, Asda Community Champions have been hard at work reaching out to local charitable organisations and schools with the aim of helping as many people as possible.

Many families have already benefitted from the donations which includes school shirts, dresses, jumpers, cardigans, skirts, swimming shorts, tights, socks and shoes as well as boys’ and girls’ trousers.

Giving out ASDA uniforms in DownpatrickGiving out ASDA uniforms in Downpatrick
Asda Downpatrick was one of the many NI stores who donated over £15,000 worth of surplus school uniforms to 700 local school pupils from in and around the Downpatrick area.

Linda Owens, Asda Downpatrick Community Champion, said:

“The Community Centre was open from 10am, and by 2pm the majority of the uniforms were gone, and we closed early because there was a such a great turnout of people.

“We understand as a retailer and working closely with our community the rising costs of school uniforms and the financial stress upon families. Working together with our County Down Rural Community Network partners we were able to distribute over £15,000 worth of stock, helping over 365 families and 700 children.

Giving out uniforms DownpatrickGiving out uniforms Downpatrick
“This is what community life is all about in Asda Downpatrick!”

Carys Clyde, Asda Community Manager said:

“We know when families are preparing for the school holidays it can often mean an additional strain on household budgets. As we approach the summer break we are delighted to be able to help support many families across NI in the communities we serve by donating of thousands of brand new school uniforms to those who need them the most.”

