Ballyeaston BB’s touching tribute to former officer

First Ballyeaston Boys’ Brigade has presented cheques to two charities close to its heart.

The company held a coffee evening in December and raised £938.74 each for Macmillan Cancer Support and Cancer Focus NI.

The charity coffee evening was well supported.

The initiative was a tribute to former officer Jennifer Dickey, who passed away in September 2018. Mrs Dickey had served for four decades as a leader within the company before retiring a few years ago.

Gardiner McAuley, an officer with First Ballyeaston BB, explained: “The charities were picked as our former officer Mrs Jennifer Dickey had suffered from cancer and these charities were selected to receive donations in lieu of flowers.

“As she had served for 40 years as a leader we felt it would be a good way to pay tribute to her and raise some much-needed funding for two very worthwhile charities.”

First Ballyeaston BB meets in Second Ballyeaston Presbyterian Church on a Monday and Friday evening with around 50 boys.