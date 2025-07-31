Ballymena man accused of rape remanded again

The accused appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court via video link from custody. Picture: Pacemaker

A man charged with the rape of a 13-year-old girl in Ballymena was further remanded in custody yesterday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crisos Sonet, 38, with an address listed as Clarence Street in Ballymena, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates' Court via video-link from prison where he has been on remand.

He is charged in relation to May 24 this year.

At yesterday's court a defence barrister said the defendant is a Filipino but has “command of English”.

The lawyer said is it is fast-track file.

He said the defendant has been in custody for five weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A prosecutor said the investigating police officer said he had made “significant progress” in terms of getting reports and timescales.

The police officer then told the court the case file has been submitted from police to prosecutors but he is waiting on phone reports and a forensic report regarding DNA.

He said the defendant's phone report is due by August 13 and a forensic report is due by August 22.

The officer said some clothing is being examined and if there is any DNA a report would be with him by September 4.