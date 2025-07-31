Ballymena man accused of rape remanded again
Crisos Sonet, 38, with an address listed as Clarence Street in Ballymena, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates' Court via video-link from prison where he has been on remand.
He is charged in relation to May 24 this year.
At yesterday's court a defence barrister said the defendant is a Filipino but has “command of English”.
The lawyer said is it is fast-track file.
He said the defendant has been in custody for five weeks.
A prosecutor said the investigating police officer said he had made “significant progress” in terms of getting reports and timescales.
The police officer then told the court the case file has been submitted from police to prosecutors but he is waiting on phone reports and a forensic report regarding DNA.
He said the defendant's phone report is due by August 13 and a forensic report is due by August 22.
The officer said some clothing is being examined and if there is any DNA a report would be with him by September 4.
No application was made for bail yesterday. The defendant was further remanded in custody and the case was adjourned to August 14.