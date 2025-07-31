Ballymena riot accused, 42, to ask for bail

Ballymena Courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

A 42-year-old man charged with riotous assembly in Ballymena has been further remanded in custody but is set to apply for bail next week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gary McCrystal, of Chichester Park West in Ballymena, yesterday appeared at the town's magistrates' court via video-link from custody where he has been on remand.

At a recent court a police officer said footage showed McCrystal rioting in the area of North Road and Clonavon Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was holding a bag from which he distributed bottles to rioters and he had thrown two bottles.

The officer said the defendant made admissions during interview.

At the recent court a defence lawyer said the defendant described his own actions as “very naive and very stupid”.

No application was made for bail yesterday. He was further remanded in custody and the case was adjourned to August 7.