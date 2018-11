The Springvale Road in Ballywalter, Co Down has re-opened following a collision this morning.

Diversions had been put in place and motorists urged to avoid the area after the one-vehicle crash. The NI Air Ambulance was tasked to the scene.

The Springvale Road in Ballywalter was closed for a time due a collision. Photo: PSNI

Police have described the injuries sustained by one person as “relatively minor”.

They say the incident will be investigated to look at possible causes and possible offences.