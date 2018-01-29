Bar unveils giant mural tribute to Father Ted

A new bar has unveiled a 28-metre mural dedicated to classic 90s TV comedy, Father Ted.

Revellers can ‘Paint the town Ted’ at the new Malones pub in Haymarket, Edinburgh, following a £1m-plus investment from the owners.

The owners had been searching for a new location in the capital since their previous venue was sold to another leisure and hospitality business at the start of last year.

The mural, which features favourites Father Ted Crilly, Father Dougal McGuire, Father Jack Hackett, Mrs Doyle, Bishop Brennan and other legendary Craggy Island characters, was created by artist Chris Rutterford and will take centre stage at the new bar which has opened on the site which previously housed Diane’s Pool Hall.

One scene included in the artwork depicts the episode where the priests get lost in Ireland’s largest department store lingerie section and there’s a reference to ‘My Lovely Horse’, among other nods to classic Father Ted moments.

Around 35 full-time and part-time jobs are being created, with more than 20 musicians expected to perform each week. Simon Keane, director at Malones Irish Bars, said: “After a long break … the craic is back! We’re delighted to be re-launching Malones in Edinburgh.

“We’re all huge Father Ted fans at Malones and we even hold a Father Ted festival each year to raise money for charity. We’re delighted with Chris’s mural. It must be one of the largest tributes to Father Ted – it’s a stunning piece of work.”

Aoibhínn Cullen, marketing and events at Malones, said: “Once again Malones will be supporting the local live music scene with at least 12 acts performing each week. It’s been a race again time to get ready, but we’re delighted to finally be open and would encourage everyone to pay us a visit … ah, go on, go on, go on!”

