Beggs condemns ‘lawless activity’ after attacks

Ulster Unionist MLA Roy Beggs has condemned an assault in Larne’s Craigyhill estate which resulted in a broken leg and an arson attack on a car on the Coast Road, Ballygally.

In a statement, Mr. Beggs said: “These two severe incidents could have been even more serious. The gang attack in Craigyhill resulted in their victim jumping from an upstairs window as he feared for his life and he sustained a broken leg.

“The arson attack on a car resulted in flames spreading to the adjacent home and could easily have spread to other property. When arson occurs, it is difficult to know how far the flames will spread.

“Thankfully no injuries or fatalities have been reported and the fire didn’t spread to other neighbouring property which was evacuated.

“I would urge the public to co-operate with the PSNI and pass any information which may be useful on directly to the police on 101 or Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.”