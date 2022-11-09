Preparations are already under way to host Belfast Christmas market 2022 at Belfast City Hall.

And there is not that much longer to wait.

According to Belfast City Council this year’s yuletide market ‘offers an authentic feast of quality Christmas international cuisine alongside a carefully curated mix of handcrafted goods and bespoke artisan products’.

‘Set against the spectacular backdrop of Belfast City Hall, Belfast Christmas Market, in the heart of the city, is the perfect pit stop for coach parties, day-trippers and city shoppers, offering a unique and exciting festive experience.

‘If culinary delights are a passion, you can enjoy a warming mug of hot Glühwein, feast on hog roast or indulge in some mouth-watering Belgian chocolates, baklava and crêpes. Or sample specialty cheeses and savour the delicate flavours of meats from across the continent, all in an atmosphere overflowing with Christmas cheer.’

When does Belfast Christmas market open?

Belfast's Christmas Market opens in 2021.

It starts on November 19 at noon and will run until December 22, 2022, at 6pm.

What are the opening times of the market?

Monday – Wednesday, 10am – 8pm

Thursday – Saturday, 10am – 10pm

Belfast Christmas Market opening in 2019

Sunday, 12noon – 6pm

What vendors will be there?

Stalls offering goods from 21 nationalities from all over the world bringing will offer all sorts of unusual foods and gift ideas.

Belfast City Council say the goods will include crêpes from France, Dutch pancakes, Belgian chocolates, an exotic selection of ostrich, wild boar and crocodile burgers, giant bratwurst from the iconic Schwenkgrill, Spanish paella and sweets from Italy. See more here