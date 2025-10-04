A video shows the moment a plane aborted its landing at Belfast City Airport in Storm Amy.

Dramatic footage shows the moment a plane aborted its landing at Belfast City Airport on October 3 as it battled Storm Amy.

Aviation photographer Jacob Bushe caught the moment the flight, which had departed from London City Airport, wobbled in the air as it came into land, before ascending into the sky again.

The flight wobbled in the air as it came into land at Belfast City Airport on October 3, before ascending into the sky again. | Jacob Bushe

Met Office yellow wind warning

A Met Office yellow warning for wind is in place for Northern Ireland until 23:59 on October 4.

The warning reads: “Storm Amy may lead to disruption overnight into Saturday.

“There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs. Delays to road, rail, air and ferry services are likely. There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage. There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties. There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris. There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close

“Storm Amy is expected to bring a spell of strong winds to Northern Ireland later on Friday and overnight into early Saturday. South to southwesterly winds will increase during the afternoon, peaking during the evening with gusts of 50-60 mph in many areas, and potentially in excess of 70 mph in more exposed places, especially along parts of the north coast.

